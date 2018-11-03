Guntur woman constable hangs to death

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A 28-year-old woman constable of Chilakaluri police station reportedly committed suicide at her home in Kakumanu village of Guntur district late on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as M Nagamalleswari. She was residing with her parents in her native village Kakumanu. Her mother Durga was the first one to find her body. When she came home around 11 pm, she found the door locked from inside.

When her repeated knocks on the door went unanswered, her mother informed the neighbours, who broke open the door to find Nagamalleswari hanging. The neighbours informed the police and rushed her to a nearby hospital where she was declared brought dead.

According to Kakumanu SI, Nagamalleswari was to be married on November 9. The reason for her decision to end her life was yet to be ascertained.

Suicide Helpline

OneLife: 78930-78930

Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000