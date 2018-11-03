Onlookers report tremors near Polavaram irrigation project site, officials claim cracks due to vehicles

By Express News Service

Tremors have been reported near multi-purpose Polavaram irrigation project site check post in West Godavari district today. Onsite workers told TNIE that cracks have split open roads up to one km near the project area.

People panicked this morning when the approach road leading to the project site started cracking.

The incident took place around 8:30 a.m. near the checkpost, three km from the project site. Drivers of lorries operating on that road abandoned their vehicles and ran away fearing that an earthquake may have struck the area. A 4-5 feet deep cracks were seen on the road upto half a kilometer from the check-post.

However, when contacted, project site engineer Ramesh clarified that there were no tremors. The approach road has developed cracks due to vibrations from the heavy vehicles that are being operated in the area and there is no need to panic, he claimed. The traffic on the road is being diverted, he added.

Polavaram project, is an underconstruction multi-purpose irrigation project on the Godavari River. The project has been accorded national project status by the Union Government of India and will be the last to be accorded the status. Its reservoir spreads into parts of Chhattisgarh and Odisha as well.

(With online desk inputs)