Home States Andhra Pradesh

Onlookers report tremors near Polavaram irrigation project site, officials claim cracks due to vehicles

Onsite workers told TNIE that cracks have split open roads up to one km near the project area.

Published: 03rd November 2018 12:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2018 01:15 PM   |  A+A-

Tremors have been reported near Polavaram project in Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari district today. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

Tremors have been reported near multi-purpose Polavaram irrigation project site check post in West Godavari district today. Onsite workers told TNIE that cracks have split open roads up to one km near the project area.

People panicked this morning when the approach road leading to the project site started cracking.

The incident took place around 8:30 a.m. near the checkpost, three km from the project site. Drivers of lorries operating on that road abandoned their vehicles and ran away fearing that an earthquake may have struck the area. A 4-5 feet deep cracks were seen on the road upto half a kilometer from the check-post.

However, when contacted, project site engineer Ramesh clarified that there were no tremors. The approach road has developed cracks due to vibrations from the heavy vehicles that are being operated in the area and there is no need to panic, he claimed. The traffic on the road is being diverted, he added.

WATCH VIDEO

Polavaram project, is an underconstruction multi-purpose irrigation project on the Godavari River. The project has been accorded national project status by the Union Government of India and will be the last to be accorded the status. Its reservoir spreads into parts of Chhattisgarh and Odisha as well.

(With online desk inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Polavaram project Polavaram earthquake

Comments(2)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Jagadiah
    Is this national level project.? I can sense some thing fishy on quality of construction of project.
    27 days ago reply

  • Jagadiah
    Is this national level project.? I can sense some thing fishy on quality of construction of project.
    27 days ago reply
Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp