Home States Andhra Pradesh

Supreme Court to hear Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu's cash-for-vote case in February

When the matter came up for hearing, the counsel for Naidu urged the court not to hear the present case as it was filed against his client out of political rivalry.

Published: 03rd November 2018 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2018 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu addressing a press conference in New Delhi on Saturday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)

By R Rajashekar Rao
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a significant development, the Supreme Court on Friday posted the matter relating to the cash-for-vote scam involving Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and others to February 2019 for hearing.   

The Supreme Court was dealing with the expedite petition filed by YSR Congress MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy for an early hearing of the case filed by him seeking to hand over the cash-for-vote scam to the CBI along with the case pending before it, challenging an order of the Hyderabad High Court, which had set aside the order passed by the Special ACB Court directing the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to conduct probe into the role of other suspects, including Naidu’s role, in the scam.

When the matter came up for hearing, the counsel for Naidu urged the court not to hear the present case as it was filed against his client out of political rivalry.On the other hand, the counsel for Ramakrishna Reddy submitted that there was evidence about involvement of Naidu in the scam. The audio tapes of phone conversation of Naidu and TRS nominated MLA Elvis Stephenson had clearly showed the involvement of the former in the case and the forensic report had also confirmed it, he said and urged the court to order CBI probe as the Telangana ACB was not probing the case properly.

After hearing both sides, the SC said that it would take up the case hearing in February. When the counsel for Naidu submitted that there would be elections in February or March 2019, the SC said that it was not concerned with the elections.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chandrababu Naidu cash-for-vote scam Supreme Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp