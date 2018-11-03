Home States Andhra Pradesh

Vishnu Sahasranamam to be telecast twice a day on Telugu devotional channel 

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Now on, chanting of the ‘Vishnu Sahasranamam’ will be telecast by Sri Venkateswara Bhakthi Channel (SVBC) in the evening too and TTD EO Anil Kumar Singhal has given his approval for the proposal.

During the monthly ‘Dial Your EO’ programme at Annamaiah Bhavan in Tirumala on Friday, 25 pilgrim callers made their suggestions and brought some issues to the notice of Singhal. Reacting to the suggestion of pilgrim caller Ramaiah from Bengaluru, the EO said, SVBC programmes are reaching global pilgrims. “At present, we are relaying ‘Vishnu Sahasranamam’ in the morning slot only. We have to give priority to other religious programmes,’’ he added.

Ramachandra Reddy from Kadapa and Ramu from Eluru asked the EO to ensure Seva tickets in the online system to which EO replied, “For more transparency, we have now introduced only one registration on one mail ID and one mobile number from this month onwards. We will examine this for a few months and based on the feedback we will make pilgrim-friendly amendments,” he said.

