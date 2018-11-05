805 more Andhra Pradesh RTC buses to have surveillance cameras

Sistla Dakshina Murthy By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: To ensure safety of passengers, the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has taken a decision to install surveillance cameras in the 805 newly-purchased buses. Initially, officials are planning to introduce the facility on a pilot basis in the buses plying between Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada-Hyderabad routes.

The corporation has a fleet of around 12,000 buses operating to various destinations within and outside the State. A year ago, explosive materials were found in an RTC bus in Visakhapatnam agency area. This created panic among the passengers and APSRTC officials as it was the first time explosives were found being transported in a state-owned bus, officials said.

Waking up to the danger, the Corporation authorities have decided to install surveillance cameras in buses to allay the security concerns of passengers and also to curb disputes between drivers and passengers. “In the first phase, the Corporation installed surveillance cameras with facility to store footage in 123 buses at an estimated cost of ` 15,000 per bus. The buses equipped with the facility include air conditioned, Express and Ultra deluxe services,’’ APSRTC chief mechanical engineer K Krishna Mohan told TNIE.

After achieving desired results with installation of surveillance cameras in 123 buses, the Mechanical Engineering wing officials have decided to replicate the same in 805 new ones in a phased manner, he said.

A team of officials are conducting a study of the latest surveillance cameras in the market. A meeting will be held with manufacturers of surveillance cameras at RTC House in Vijayawada on Monday to discuss various aspects of the deal, including price and features of cameras such as facility to store footage, Krishna Mohan said.

A minimum of three cameras - one near driver’s seat, another in the middle portion and third one on the exterior - would be needed to be installed, he said. The RTC has invited tenders for installation of surveillance cameras and sent proposals to the State government for utilising Nirbhaya funds for the purpose. The procedure would be completed in a week’s time.