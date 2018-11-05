Andhra Pradesh: World Bank sanctions Rs 138 crore for project

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With an objective to prevent road accident deaths in the State, the World Bank has sanctioned Rs 138 crore to Road Transport Authority (RTA) for expanding the ‘Demo Corridor’ project to all 13 districts of the State. According to RTA officials, a year ago, the department had envisaged the ‘Demo Corridor’ project at an estimated cost of Rs 35 crore on a pilot basis.

It was to be built on the 139 km stretch between Renigunta and Rayalacheruvu. Patrolling on the stretch has reduced the number of deaths, they said. In a meeting held with Transport Minister K Atchannaidu, Transport Commissioner N Balasubramaniam said the department had decided to replicate the project on other road stretches of the district where accidents were common.

The amount will be spent by RTA and Police department officials for procuring new patrolling vehicles, speed guns and breath analysers to ensure road safety, officials added.

Demo Corridor Project

