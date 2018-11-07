Home States Andhra Pradesh

Ex-minister, bureaucrats figure in Visakhapatnam land scam?

Except for the name of Dharmana, the SIT report does not point fingers at any high profile politician contrary to the charges levelled by ruling and Opposition parties.

Published: 07th November 2018 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2018 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

By S Viswanath
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Finally, the report of the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which inquired into the Visakhapatnam land scam, was tabled before the State Cabinet on Tuesday and it reportedly came up with startling revelations and named several bureaucrats, including some IAS officers who served in Visakhapatnam district earlier, besides politicians in the massive land scam.

According to sources, names of former Revenue Minister in the previous Congress government and YSRC leader Dharmana Prasada Rao and several IAS officers including the present Collector of Visakhapatnam district Praveen Kumar, the present Port Trust Chairman Krishna Babu, other senior IAS officers, including Lav Agarwal, Sunil Sharma, Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Veerabrahmaiah have figured in the SIT report.

Except for the name of Dharmana, the SIT report does not point fingers at any high profile politician contrary to the charges levelled by ruling and Opposition parties. The report, however, did name several local level politicians, sources said.

The IAS officers, whose names reportedly figured in the report, earlier worked in Visakhapatnam district in different capacities and some of them are now allotted to Telangana State after bifurcation.However, TNIE cannot confirm the veracity of these claims independently as officials refused to comment on the issue.Though the name of Human Resource Development Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao did rounds in the scam, the SIT is learnt to have given a clean chit to him.

Following the widespread allegations of land scam in Visakhapatnam district, the government constituted the SIT headed by Vineet Brijlal in June last year to inquire into land grabbing and tampering of records. The SIT received 2,875 representations (including 1,259 land grabbing, 912 other land issues, 704 tampering of records) from people of 40 mandals during the course of investigation.

After taking up inquiry, SIT submitted its report in January this year but it was not tabled before the Cabinet till now. The report recommended criminal investigation against those who are involved in the scam, sources said.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of CM Chandrababu Naidu, discussed at length about the SIT report and decided to take action against the government employees involved in the land scam and also to appoint a three-member committee for recovering the lands and taking corrective measures to prevent such scams in future.

Panel for land recovery
The State cabinet decides to appoint a three-member committee for recovering the lands and taking corrective measures to prevent such scams in future. The committee consists of secretaries of Revenue, General Administration and Law departments and it has to submit its report within 30 days.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Visakhapatnam land scam Dharmana Prasada Rao

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp