My decision to join Jana Sena not whimsical, says Nadendla Manohar

Kalyan Toleti By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: What is common between Pawan Kalyan and Nadendla Manohar? The former is a superstar- turned-politician, highly volatile one at that, finding his way into politics with questions of credibility swirling around him. The latter is sober, modest, and perfectly clean with not a stain on his career. They are poles apart. But Manohar surprised everyone when he surfaced with Pawan in Tirupati last month.

Ever since, the duo has been inseparable. “Trust me, I have not made this decision in a whimsical way,” clarifies Manohar. Relaxed and at home in the Jana Sena office here, he betrays no signs of misgivings if ever there were any during an interview with TNIE, his first after joining Jana Sena. “I have known the family for a long time. We have been interacting closely for over a year-and-ahalf. We are in sync. We should never forget why we have come into politics. What is the purpose? We are here to serve the people.

Unfortunately, politicians have been branded nonperformers and the electorate too is used to non-performers. We need to wake up,” he says. If rumours are to be believed, Manohar was in the race for the post of the State Congress chief, that he could have had a shot at it. Yet, he chose to exit at a crucial juncture when the party has joined hands with its arch-rival Telugu Desam. Usually, politicians change parties in view of local factors in their respective constituencies. Manohar had won from Tenali in 2004 and 2009 and was elected Speaker in 2011. In the wake of the division of the State, he lost in 2014. Even then, though the Congress was uprooted, he preferred to stay put unlike many of his colleagues.

In 2019, thanks to the TDP-Congress tie-up, some say, Manohar’s seat might go to the TDP, which could also explain his decision to join Jana Sena. The former tennis player, who won the bronze in the 1986 National Games, however, steers clear of this electoral side of his move. Instead, he stresses the need to look beyond individual political goals. Even then, to join an unpredictable Pawan? “Pawan Kalyan garu has not been completely understood. That is why we are doing this outreach programme… travelling by train etc. In Srikakulam, one youngman made a phenomenal statement. He said, ‘We want 25 years of future not 25 kilos of rice.’ We are looking at bringing about a fundamental change.

That is what this is about,” he replies, adding that he had never seen the kind of public response that Pawan evokes in his entire career. Pawan has of late been hyper active, touring districts, especially East and West Godavari and targeting the ruling TDP. But questions abound over his party and policies. Seen as close to the communists, would he deter investments? Manohar disagrees. Pointing out that there is widespread poverty, he asserts that the party has a strategy to promote industry but not at the cost of environment and the people. “Unfortunately, politicians have become businessmen. This is a problem. We want to promote industry in the right way. The problem now is that only a few sections are sought to be benefited and a few sectors are being promoted,” says the former speaker. As far as the party structure goes, it is still a work in progress. But given the past experience of Pawan, he is treading cautiously, Manohar explains.

“There are so many who want to join. We have district level coordinators. We have not tapered down to mandal and village levels. This outreach programme is going to continue until December. We feel this is a more effective strategy. We will be ready with our own data base and recognise people based on their work and commitment,” he says. Though soft-spoken, Manohar can be very critical of political rivals, not at a personal level though. Citing his experience during his visit to the cyclone- hit Srikakulam district, he regrets that governance has become a public relations exercise. “Even on the 12th day after the cyclone, there was no power. People were paying `60 to get their mobiles charged at every generator point.

The Chief Minister releases an App. Can you believe that?? Wake up, there is no power there! I mean this is crazy,” he exclaims. Before facing the obvious question of what his own party did, he says the party will be facilitating a borewell and an RO plant in the worst-hit villages. As we get to the end of the interview, Manohar gives the impression of a politician who is not there to champion his own cause. But only time will tell if he has made the right decision.