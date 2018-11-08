History-sheeter found murdered in Kurnool

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: A 40-year-old rowdy sheeter was murdered in a gruesome manner reportedly by his rivals in Kurnool city.

Chennaiah's heart was cut out and his mutilated body was thrown on the banks of river Tungabhadra.

The incident came to light on Thursday morning, when the people found the body and alerted the police. His deceased was identified as Chennaiah, a resident of Saibaba colony. He was found to be involved in different cases.

Police shifted the body to the government hospital, but are yet to trace the missing heart from the body. Kurnool DSP Yugender Babu has registered a case and took up the investigation.