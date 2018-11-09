‘Clinically executed murder’ shocks Kurnool

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Brutal murders are not new to Kurnool district owing to its faction background. But in a peculiar case, unknown assailants murdered a historysheeter and allegedly removed his heart after cutting the chest portion of the body. Police, however, said they could confirm whether the heart was removed or not only after an autopsy is performed on the body on Friday. The news of the heart of the person removed with “surgical precision” created a sensation in the district. The body of history-sheeter M Chinnaiah (30) of Saibaba Sanjeev Nagar in Kurnool city was found near Sankal Bagh at Tungabhadra river late Wednesday night with wounds on the chest and other parts of the body.

Soon the social media was agog with the brutal murder that a person’s heart was “taken away”. Though post-mortem is yet to be performed, a doctor said that he saw such a wound on the body of the deceased for the first time. “This is a clinically executed murder,” the doctor said, pointing to the cut made on the chest of the deceased. Another doctor opined that the injury gave an impression that it must be the handiwork of a medically trained person.

However, Kurnool DSP Yugandhar Babu told TNIE that they are yet to confirm whether the heart was removed or not as is being doing rounds on the social media.“We can get a clear picture only after an autopsy is performed,” he said and added that the body was shifted to Kurnool Government General Hospital and post-mortem will be performed on Friday. The history-sheeter was involved in several cases, including murder and sexual assaults.

Forensic doctor Rajasekhar said a detailed report would be submitted to the police after the conduct of autopsy.GGH Superintendent Dr P Chandrasekhar ruled out the possibility of the murder being executed to remove the heart for organ transplantation. “Normally, in heart transplantation the willingness of both the donor and the acceptor has to be taken and in this case it does not appear to be so,” he added.