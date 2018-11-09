Home States Andhra Pradesh

‘Clinically executed murder’ shocks Kurnool

Brutal murders are not new to Kurnool district owing to its faction background.

Published: 09th November 2018 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2018 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Brutal murders are not new to Kurnool district owing to its faction background. But in a peculiar case, unknown assailants murdered a historysheeter and allegedly removed his heart after cutting the chest portion of the body. Police, however, said they could confirm whether the heart was removed or not only after an autopsy is performed on the body on Friday. The news of the heart of the person removed with “surgical precision” created a sensation in the district. The body of history-sheeter M Chinnaiah (30) of Saibaba Sanjeev Nagar in Kurnool city was found near Sankal Bagh at Tungabhadra river late Wednesday night with wounds on the chest and other parts of the body.

Soon the social media was agog with the brutal murder that a person’s heart was “taken away”. Though post-mortem is yet to be performed, a doctor said that he saw such a wound on the body of the deceased for the first time.  “This is a clinically executed murder,” the doctor said, pointing to the cut made on the chest of the deceased. Another doctor opined that the injury gave an impression that it must be the handiwork of a medically trained person.

However, Kurnool DSP Yugandhar Babu told TNIE that they are yet to confirm whether the heart was removed or not as is being doing rounds on the social media.“We can get a clear picture only after an autopsy is performed,” he said and added that the body was shifted to Kurnool Government General Hospital and post-mortem will be performed on Friday. The history-sheeter was involved in several cases, including murder and sexual assaults.

Forensic doctor Rajasekhar said a detailed report would be submitted to the police after the conduct of autopsy.GGH Superintendent Dr P Chandrasekhar ruled out the possibility of the murder being executed to remove the heart for organ transplantation. “Normally, in heart transplantation the willingness of both the donor and the acceptor has to be taken and in this case it does not appear to be so,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Brutal murders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp