Gate of Sagileru project breaches

One of the crest gates of the Sagileru project breached, resulting in water from the project inundating the fields downstream on Wednesday night.

Published: 09th November 2018 03:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2018 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KADAPA: One of the crest gates of the Sagileru project breached, resulting in water from the project inundating the fields downstream on Wednesday night. The second crest of the project suddenly caved in. The project was constructed in 1954. Water is released from the Sagileru project to 22 Irrigation tanks located in B Koduru and Badvel. The officials released water from the project to a tank, located at Munella village.

At around 11 a.m on Wednesday, the second crest gate gave in, causing water from the project to gushing out speedily. The water inundated crops in hundreds of acres downstream of the project.Irrigation DE Venkatachalam said expert engineers would examine the project to find out the exact reasons for the incident.The erection of another crest gate would be taken up on their advice, he said.

