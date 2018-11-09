Man killed by friend after heated argument

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A man was killed by his friend at Kamepalli village in Piduguralla mandal of Guntur district on Wednesday night. According to Piduguralla Rural CI MV Subba Rao, A Peturu (40) died on the spot when his D Guravaiah attacked him with a knife. Peturu and Guravaiah had a heated argument while consuming liquor at the latter’s house in Kamepalli. In a fit of rage, Guravaiah attacked his friend Peturu. Peturu suffered injuries on his neck and died on the spot. On receipt of information, police rushed to the spot and enquired details with the locals. Acting on a complaint filed by Peturu’s brother Maria Das, police took Guravaiah into custody.