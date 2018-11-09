Man objects to firecrackers, assaulted

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: When a person objected to bursting firecrackers in front of his house, he was attacked with a knife, which triggered panic at Tenali in Guntur district on Wednesday night.According to Tenali Two-Town Circle Inspector M Lakshman, A Narendra, Haribabu and Hymavathi attacked K Vidyasagar with a knife when he objected to bursting firecrackers in front of his house at Nandulapeta in Tenali. Narendra and others later fled the spot.Narendra wandered in the colony holding a knife and threatened to kill Vidyasagar. Acting on a complaint filed by Vidyasagar, the police are verifying the CCTV footage.