Judicial remand of accused extended

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The bail petition of Janupalli Srinivasa Rao, the prime accused in the YS Jagan attack case, was dismissed by the III Metropolitan Magistrate Court Judge and extended his judicial remand till November 23. On Friday, as Srinivasa Rao’s remand period ended, the police produced him in the court, which extended his remand till November 23.

Meanwhile, the bail petition moved by advocate Abdul Saleem, representing the accused, was not considered. The lawyer filed another bail petition on Friday. But as the judge issued orders for extension of remand, the petition was automatically set aside for hearing.

Meanwhile, the SIT officials found a phone number in the name of ‘KK’ from the call data of Rao’s mobile phone. Interestingly, sources revealed that the new person once worked as an aide to a former Congress minister and a few months back, he joined as a personal assistant of a YSRC top leader, who is considered as one of the most powerful persons in the party. SIT officials summoned the new person for inquiry and later they sent him back as they could not get any worthwhile information.

Now, SIT officials are trying to complete the investigation as early as possible. If the chargesheet is not filed within a month, there is a possibility of the accused filing a petition to quash the case.