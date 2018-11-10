Mission Fingerling helping 50,000 fisher families

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Mission Fingerling, the Centre’s effort to recognise the potential and possibilities in the fisheries sector, aims to enhance fisheries production from 10.79 million metric tonne (mmt) to 15 mmt by 2020-21 under the Blue Revolution. The project, which kicked off in 2017, is helping 50,000 fisher families in East Godavari.

Around 2.26 crore fingerlings or young fishes are currently being supplied to them. According to information, the district has eight fish farms at Razole, Vetlapalem, Rampachodavaram, Amalapuram, Kadiyam, Dwarapudi, Kottapeta and Rajavommangi. Around 75 lakh of these fishes(sizes of which vary between 70-80mm), of Katta, Rohu and Mrigal species, are currently in production here. After their full growth, they are expected to weigh up to 1 kg.

As part of the project, around 47 lakh fishes were released in farms near Pushkar Ghat and another 39 lakh in ponds near Yeluru and other Agency areas.With the government estimating `1.25 crore revenue generation with it, efforts are currently underway to increase fish production as well.

