Women in this Andhra village to be fined Rs 2,000 if found wearing nighties in daytime

ELURU: Women of Tokalapalli village in Nidamarru mandal of West Godavari district are prohibited from wearing nighties during the day. Village elders have issued a diktat banning women from moving around in nighties during the daytime. As per the word of mouth instructions, the violators will be fined Rs 2,000 and those who provide information about such violations would be given a cash reward of Rs 1,000.

This ban was issued six months ago and, since then, has become a hot topic among people of the district. The issue came to light on Thursday when Nidamarru tahsildar M Sundaraju and sub-inspector M Vijaya Kumar visited the village for inquiry upon learning about the ‘restriction’ imposed on women.

They visited every household for questioning, but, to their surprise, did not receive any complaint, it was learnt. Even some of the government officials were reluctant to comment on the village elders’ ‘directive’. A report about the same will be submitted to the higher officials soon, the officials said, adding no complaint on the issue has been filed so far.

The ban was publicised across the village through PA systems. According to a rumour, the village elders had even warned of ostracising those opposing the ban. However, the locals rubbished the allegations. This directive received mixed response from the locals. Some supported it stating it was for the well-being of the society and in tune with tradition, while others said it was violation of an individual’s freedom of choice. Former sarpanch Ganasala Mahalakshmi emphasised the need to abide by the village customs.

“We have to follow what our elders say. Their directive with regard to restrictions on wearing nighties was issued only after some women of the village complained urging restriction on the use of nighties during the daytime,” she said.“It was observed that women were visiting schools, government offices, hospitals and markets in their nightwear, which is against the public dress code,” she said.

