Pawan Kalyan asks why CM Naidu failed to see daylight mining robbery real time?

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has reiterated that his party will not allow bauxite mining if it comes to power in the State.

Published: 11th November 2018 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2018 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

Pawan Kalyan welcoming former Congress minister Balaraj into the party in Vijayawada I Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has reiterated that his party will not allow bauxite mining if it comes to power in the State. Speaking to the media after welcoming former minister P Balaraju into the party here on Saturday, Kalyan said irrespective of the pressure on them, the Jana Sena will not allow bauxite mining if it forms government in AP. He said the party will soon come up with a responsible mining policy. 

Recalling his recent visit to Vanthada mines in East Godavari district, the actor-turned-politician said natural resources of the State were being looted in broad daylight and the State government remained as a mute spectator. Taking exception to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s efforts to divert the attention of people from illegal mining, he wondered why a person, who swears by the real time governance, fails to see the daylight robbery of natural resources of the State. “Or is it intentional?” he questioned. 

“Vanthada does not have proper water facilities as the pipelines are not allowed to be laid through reserve forests. However, wide roads were laid without permission to transport mined ores out of the forest in heavy vehicles. There is a need for efforts to protect the environment and forest rights of tribals, ensure their welfare and come out with a responsible mining policy,” he said. 

“I wholeheartedly welcome Balaraju, who has been fighting against illegal bauxite mining and has vast experience in politics, to the Jana Sena,” he said. 

When asked about the ineffective implementation of SC, ST sub-plan, he said it was true that intended beneficiaries were not getting benefits despite availability of funds. He stressed the need for a study on the issue to correct the situation. 

Earlier, Balaraju said he joined Jana Sena after being attracted by Pawan Kalyan’s ideology and thoughts for bringing a change in the society with a focus on improving the lives of downtrodden. Balaraju, who was the second former minister to join the Jana Sena, expressed hope that Kalyan will put an end the illegal mining and champion the rights of the tribals.

‘Not prepared for TS polls’

With regard to Telangana elections, Kalyan said his party is unprepared for the early elections. “We thought of contesting in at least  23 Assembly seats and three MP seats in Telangana. Our focus now is totally on Andhra Pradesh and we are not prepared for early elections in Telngana. Today, we are confused whether to contest or not. Meanwhile, some BC organisations have proposed to contest independently and sought our support. We will take a decision in 2-3 days,” he explained.

