Perching stands to be set up for migratory birds at Tekkali's Telineelapuram sanctuary

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: With most of the trees got uprooted by cyclone Titli, the migratory birds have no room for laying eggs and hatching at Telineelapuram bird sanctuary near Tekkali. Some migratory birds died in the gales associated with heavy rain on October 11.

While five of the six big trees were uprooted in the bird sanctuary, about 60 trees adjacent to the sanctuary were also uprooted by the cyclone. With no alternative available, migratory birds started constructing nests even on the small trees. Now, the forest officials are mulling to set up bird-perching stands (artificial trees) at Telineelapuram bird sanctuary, like the ones at the Kolleru lake.

About 2,500 migratory birds, including pelican and painted star birds come to the bird sanctuary every year in search of feed as well as for hatching. They stay here for almost six months, beginning from June.

“We will set up about 30 stands in the initial phase; each costs around ` 20,000, including labour charges,” said the forest ranger officer.