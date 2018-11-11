Home States Andhra Pradesh

Perching stands to be set up for migratory birds at Tekkali's Telineelapuram sanctuary

About 2,500 migratory birds, including pelican and painted star birds come to the bird sanctuary every year in search of feed as well as for hatching.

Published: 11th November 2018 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2018 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

About 2,500 migratory birds, including pelican and painted star birds come to the bird sanctuary every year in search of feed as well as for hatching (File | EPS/Sunish P Surendran)

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: With most of the trees got uprooted by cyclone Titli, the migratory birds have no room for laying eggs and hatching at Telineelapuram bird sanctuary near Tekkali. Some migratory birds died in the gales associated with heavy rain on October 11. 

While five of the six big trees were uprooted in the bird sanctuary, about 60 trees adjacent to the sanctuary were also uprooted by the cyclone. With no alternative available, migratory birds started constructing nests even on the small trees. Now, the forest officials are mulling to set up bird-perching stands (artificial trees) at Telineelapuram bird sanctuary, like the ones at the Kolleru lake. 

About 2,500 migratory birds, including pelican and painted star birds come to the bird sanctuary every year in search of feed as well as for hatching. They stay here for almost six months, beginning from June. 
“We will set up about 30 stands in the initial phase; each costs around ` 20,000, including labour charges,” said the forest ranger officer. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cyclone Titli migratory birds Telineelapuram bird sanctuary

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp