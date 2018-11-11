Home States Andhra Pradesh

Praja Sankalpa Yatra: Jagan Mohan Reddy's mother to address media

After a break of two weeks, Leader of Opposition YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is all set to resume his walkathon — Praja Sankalpa Yatra — from Monday.

Published: 11th November 2018 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2018 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

Jagan_Mohan_Reddy

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) chief Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After a break of two weeks, Leader of Opposition YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is all set to resume his walkathon — Praja Sankalpa Yatra — from Monday. The YSRC president, on the advice of the doctors, took two weeks of rest after the attack on him at Visakhapatnam International Airport on October 25. 

Now, after recovering from his injury, Jagan will resume his padayatra from Makkuva in Vizianagaram district. 

Meanwhile, on the event of Jagan commencing his Yatra, which is in his last leg, YSRC party honorary chairperson YS Vijayamma will address the media.  It will be the first time, she will be coming before media after the attack. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
YSRC Praja Sankalpa Yatra YS Jagan Mohan Reddy YS Vijayamma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp