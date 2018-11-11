Praja Sankalpa Yatra: Jagan Mohan Reddy's mother to address media

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After a break of two weeks, Leader of Opposition YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is all set to resume his walkathon — Praja Sankalpa Yatra — from Monday. The YSRC president, on the advice of the doctors, took two weeks of rest after the attack on him at Visakhapatnam International Airport on October 25.

Now, after recovering from his injury, Jagan will resume his padayatra from Makkuva in Vizianagaram district.

Meanwhile, on the event of Jagan commencing his Yatra, which is in his last leg, YSRC party honorary chairperson YS Vijayamma will address the media. It will be the first time, she will be coming before media after the attack.