Bitter Chandrababu Naidu meets Governor, speaks his mind

With Naidu deciding to induct two more members into his Cabinet, Narasimhan arrived here for administering oath of office to the new ministers and the meeting between the two gained significance

VIJAYAWADA: After having bumpy relations with the Governor for some days during which Naidu even went ballistic against him, the CM on Sunday closeted with ESL Narasimhan for nearly an hour at the former’s residence in Undavalli.

After the Governor made a call to the DGP seeking a report on the attack on YSR Congress chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at Visakhapatnam airport on October 25, Naidu accused Narasimhan of interfering in the State administrative matters and sending wrong reports to the Centre against the State.

After the completion of oath taking ceremony, Naidu and Narasimhan exchanged views for a while. Sources said that Naidu expressed his displeasure over the Centre’s attitude towards the State.

“When Titli cyclone hit the State, the Centre did not respond properly. After losing confidence in the Centre, the State government has taken a decision to take up the Kadapa steel plant and Vizag metro rail project on its own and it is up to you (Governor) to take the issues being faced by AP to the notice of the Centre,’’ Naidu is said to have told the Governor.

Meanwhile, sources in Raj Bhavan said that the AP government did not follow the tradition of the CM personally calling on the Governor and inviting him for the swearing-in ceremony of the new ministers. After sending a message to the Governor about the expansion of his Cabinet, Naidu did not welcome the former at Vijayawada airport and, instead, sent his Cabinet colleagues to do the honours in violation of the tradition, the sources said.

