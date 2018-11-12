Home States Andhra Pradesh

Centre, States using tech to curb poverty: Panchayat Raj minister Nara Lokesh

 Minister for IT and Panchayat Raj Nara Lokesh, who has been critical of the BJP, said that the Central and State governments were working together to harness technology to eliminate poverty. 

Published: 12th November 2018 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2018 04:22 PM   |  A+A-

IT Minister Nara Lokesh participates in Global Future Council meeting organised by the World Economic Forum in Dubai on Sunday. (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for IT and Panchayat Raj Nara Lokesh, who has been critical of the BJP, said that the Central and State governments were working together to harness technology to eliminate poverty. 
Speaking on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting of Global Future Councils that kicked off in Dubai on Sunday, Lokesh said, “In India, we are looking at an agile government in a big way. Typically, India is not seen as a country that moves. But with a new administration in place at both the national and State levels and with the beginning of the fourth industrial revolution, we are looking at how technology can be used in eliminating poverty.”

Earlier in the day, Lokesh presented how the Andhra Pradesh government was integrating technology to offer better and targeted governance to the people. He also explained about Real-Time Governance system for transparency and how, through a call centre, the government was reaching to the citizens for redressal of grievance. 

He added that the government was going for a ‘single source of truth’ with the e-Pragati project, which will enable it to become a certificate-less administration. “We are working on visible governance, invisible government,” he said.

On the second day of the event, the minister, who is part of the Agile Governance Council — one among the Network of Global Future Councils — will take part in the deliberation of agenda for the WEF Annual Meet be held in Davos next year. On Tuesday, Lokesh will interact with the Telugu diaspora. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nara Lokesh World Economic Forum

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp