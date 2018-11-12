Centre, States using tech to curb poverty: Panchayat Raj minister Nara Lokesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for IT and Panchayat Raj Nara Lokesh, who has been critical of the BJP, said that the Central and State governments were working together to harness technology to eliminate poverty.

Speaking on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting of Global Future Councils that kicked off in Dubai on Sunday, Lokesh said, “In India, we are looking at an agile government in a big way. Typically, India is not seen as a country that moves. But with a new administration in place at both the national and State levels and with the beginning of the fourth industrial revolution, we are looking at how technology can be used in eliminating poverty.”

Earlier in the day, Lokesh presented how the Andhra Pradesh government was integrating technology to offer better and targeted governance to the people. He also explained about Real-Time Governance system for transparency and how, through a call centre, the government was reaching to the citizens for redressal of grievance.

He added that the government was going for a ‘single source of truth’ with the e-Pragati project, which will enable it to become a certificate-less administration. “We are working on visible governance, invisible government,” he said.

On the second day of the event, the minister, who is part of the Agile Governance Council — one among the Network of Global Future Councils — will take part in the deliberation of agenda for the WEF Annual Meet be held in Davos next year. On Tuesday, Lokesh will interact with the Telugu diaspora.