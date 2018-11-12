Home States Andhra Pradesh

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy back with a bang, to resume yatra

Banners were put up all along the highway, welcoming Jagan.

Published: 12th November 2018 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2018 04:17 PM   |  A+A-

YSRCP president Jagan Mohan Reddy arrives in Visakhapatnam on Sunday evening. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: YSR Congress Party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who would be resuming his Praja Sankalpa Yatra from Salur in Vizianagaram district from Monday, arrived in Visakhapatnam from Hyderabad on Sunday evening. He was accorded a grand welcome by the party leaders and activists.

He immediately left for Saluru in Vizianagaram district by road. Hundreds of YSRCP workers gathered outside the airport to welcome Jagan, who reached here for the first time after he suspended his padayatra following the attack on him at the Visakhapatnam airport on October 25. The YSRCP president, after coming out of the airport,  waved to the waiting crowd and then proceeded to Salur. He will resume his padayatra from Makkuva in Vizianagaram district on Monday morning.

Meanwhile, police made elaborate security arrangements at the airport. They put up barricades en route the airport and did not allow anyone to enter the main terminal. The police, however, allowed some party leaders after they picked up an argument with the cops. Banners were put up all along the highway, welcoming Jagan.

TAGS
YSR Congress YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

