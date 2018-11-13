Home States Andhra Pradesh

Adventure lovers get trained in scuba diving

In a first of its kind free scuba diving training by Andhra Pradesh Tourism, were launched officially on Monday by regional director of Tourism Radha Krishna Murthy.

Scuba Diving

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: In a first of its kind free scuba diving training by Andhra Pradesh Tourism, were launched officially on Monday by regional director of Tourism Radha Krishna Murthy. With around 480 applications received so far, the first batch of 10 were taken near Mangamaripeta beach for scuba diving. 
The operations giving free adventure experience for 500 applicants will be on till December 28. 

This is one part of the Tourism Festival organised by the government with a budget of 20 lakh. While there are many applicants, the Tourism department is giving first preference to the students from Class IX, tour operators and professionals who would further promote tourism. 

On the first day, a group of enthusiastic youngsters got an experience of watching sea sponges, corals and aquatic life in the depth of 30-40 feet for about an hour. 

Prior to entering the sea,  participants were given training in a pool for 45 minutes to know how it would be inside the sea. 

“We have now 10  per batch every day from 5.30 am to 10.30 am. We wanted more students to come and have experience and so the date has been extended for applying. Depending upon the demand, more groups would be allotted per day,” said B Balaram Naidu of Livein Adventures. 

