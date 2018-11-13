Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra youth dies from snake bite after snake charmer tricks him

Jagadish showed interest and the charmer handed over a snake and placed it on his shoulders like a garland, assuring him of the cure from the herb antidote if the snake bit him.

SNAKE

Image for representational purpose only.

By SURENDRA KUMAR D
Express News Service

NELLORE: A 24-year-old, person in Sullurpeta died after being bitten by a snake while trying to take a picture with it. The incident took place in Mangalampadu Street in the town on Monday evening.

According to sources, a snake charmer entertaining the people in the area, claimed to have a very good antidote to any snake bite. Hearing this, Ch Jagadish, the victim went there to see the snake charmer perform. Jagadish showed interest and the charmer handed over a snake and placed it on his shoulders like a garland, assuring him of the cure from the herb antidote if the snake bit him.

Ch Jagadish asked his friends to click a snap with the snake. While his friend was taking the picture, the snake bit Jagadish on his hand. Within a few minutes, Jagadish fell down and he was shifted to a local hospital for treatment where anti-venom was not available. 

Further, he was shifted to a private hospital in Sri City where doctors declared him to be brought dead.

A pall of gloom descended on the town with the unexpected death of the youth who had been preparing for competitive exams. Soon after the incident, the snake charmer fled from the area.

