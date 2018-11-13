Bodies of two of six missing youths retrieved

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: After a wait of about 24 hours and rigorous search operation conducted for half a day, bodies of two of the six youngsters, who went missing in the Yarada beach of Visakhapatnam were traced near the Gangavaram Port area, half a kilometer from the drowning spot, on Monday. The deceased have been identified as K Durga Rao (23) and Nakka Ganesh (17).

It may be recalled that both Durga Rao and Ganesh, along with four of their friends, went missing at the Yarada Beach on Sunday, when they ventured into the sea for a swim.

The joy trip of the 12-member group, all in their early 20s, turned tragic, as 10 of them were dragged away from the shore by a strong current in Yarada Beach, as they were swimming.

While four of them were rescued with the help of community guards and local fishermen, six had gone missing and four of those remain untraced.

Officials and staff of New Port police station were on the rescue job. New Port Police Station Inspector G Somasekhar said, “On our request the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) launched search operation by deploying a chopper along with crew in Gemini Boats.

Till Monday evening, two bodies were retrieved and the search operation was stopped as the sea was very rough due to the cyclonic circulation and daylight had also faded. We will continue searches from Tuesday morning.” The two bodies have been shifted to the King George Hospital for autopsy.