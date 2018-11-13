Home States Andhra Pradesh

Crucial Polavaram meeting in Delhi today

VIJAYAWADA: A day before the meeting of officials of the Water Resources department with the Central Water Commission on Tuesday, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed them to take steps to secure all the necessary approvals.

While a delegation of officials from State have already gone to Delhi to give explanation to the queries raised by the Union government officials on the revised estimates of Polavaram project, Water Resources department secretary and engineer-in-chief are set to leave for Delhi on Tuesday.

While reviewing the progress of Polavaram project with officials at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Monday, the Chief Minister directed them to exert pressure on the Centre to get reimbursement of Rs 3,161.65 crore spent by the State government on the project.

The officials informed that 11 designs were pending with the Central Water Commission including four spillway and spill channel, four Earth-cum-rock fill- dam and Earth Dam and three designs of gates. The Chief Minister directed the officials to make efforts for getting clearance to the designs for the speedy completion of the project. He also instructed the Joint Collectors of East and West Godavari districts to expedite the relief and rehabilitation and land acquisition procedures.

Water Resources department Principal Secretary Sashibhusan Kumar informed that 60.66 per cent of the project works, including 48.85 per cent head works, 47.87 main dam package, 59.34 connectivity packages and  90 per cent right main canal were completed so far.

