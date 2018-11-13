Home States Andhra Pradesh

Cyclone Gaja: Coastal Andhra districts told to be on alert

Stating that devastation due to Titli on power sector was more than what it was during Hudhud, he observed that it was due to the topographic variation of the two regions.

Published: 13th November 2018 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2018 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

Cyclone

Cyclone Image for representation.( Photo |IMD)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taking stock of the situation in the southern coastal districts in the wake of reports that another severe cyclone — Gaja — is barreling towards the coast and is likely to make landfall in the Southern parts of Tamil Nadu on November 15, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday directed the district collectors of all coastal districts to be on alert. 

In a teleconference with the officials of various departments, the Chief Minister stressed the need for keeping track of the cyclone on a real-time basis and advised the fishermen not to venture into the sea. “We were able to track the course of cyclone Titli and predict its landfall. We should be prepared to face any eventuality,” Naidu said and advised the officials only to respond to reliable information and not let the people get anxious and concerned. 

Meanwhile, taking stock of the situation with regard to power connectivity in cyclone-devastated Srikakulam, Energy Minister K Kala Venkata Rao observed that preparation is the key for effective restoration of power infrastructures after natural disasters such as cyclones and recent Titli cyclone provide a valuable lesson in that regard.

The meeting, which became a preparative meeting for cyclone Gaja, discussed what needs to be done at the ground-level since the exact course of the cyclone could be found out with the latest technology. “With what we have learnt during the restoration works in Srikakulam post-Titli cyclone, we should be prepared to bring back the power network in affected areas online in a short time,” Rao emphasised. 

Stating that devastation due to Titli on power sector was more than what it was during Hudhud, he observed that it was due to the topographic variation of the two regions. The minister was all praise for power sector employees from linemen to the CMD, who have strived to restore normalcy in a short period.

He asked the officials to document the entire devastation and restoration work for future reference and at the same time asked them to prepare manuals for standard operating procedures during such disasters. Ponting out at the delay in ascertaining the exact extent of damage to electricity towers and poles during Titli, he wanted the officials to take steps to prevent such lapses by having the necessary data on hand. 

Suggestions made for better preparedness
Poll drilling machines at the sub-divisional level in all  nine coastal districts with a long-term maintenance contract
GIS digital maps of power network in the district, with clear demarcation of where sub-stations, different levels of power poles and towers, power lanes.
300 -500 electricity poles to be kept on standby at sub-divisional levels 
Emergency power sources, such as generators, solar lanterns should be kept on standby

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cyclone Gaja Chandrababu Naidu Coastal Districts Coastal Andhta Districts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp