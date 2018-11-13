Girls’ home head held for ‘sexual assault’

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Tension prevailed at the government-run home for girls here on Monday after nearly 10 inmates cut their hands with blades protesting against the arrest of the superintendent of the home on a charge of sexually assaulting a girl. The girl who alleged sexual assault by the superintendent was recently shifted to another government-run home in Kadapa where she complained about the alleged sexual assault on her to an NGO.

According to police, the girl was admitted to the government-run home at Gandhinagar in Tirupati in 2014 as she was not properly taken care of by her family. After some time, she was shifted to another girls hostel at Bhakarapet to enable her to continue studies.

After staying there for two years, she was once again shifted to the home in Tirupati. The girl was allegedly subjected to sexual exploitation by Nandagopal, superintendent of the home, during the time. A few months ago, on her request, she was shifted to Kadapa.

At the home for girls, she “revealed” the alleged sexual assault on her to the superintendent there and also to an NGO. The NGO took the matter to the notice of the District Collector.

After inquiring into the matter, the Collector forwarded a complaint to Tirupati police.

On Monday, Tirupati West Police arrested Nandagopal. A case was registered against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Later, he was produced before the Third Additional Junior Civil Judge, who sent the superintendent to 14 days judicial remand. Nandagopal, a senior employee who worked in Tirupati Juvenile Observation Home for several years, is now the superintendent of the home for girls.

The arrest of Nandagopal led to high drama and tension at the home with several inmates staging a protest in support of the superintendent.

The inmates boycotted classes and tried to force their way out of the home, but were confined to the home by the staff. The inmates damaged some articles in the home and cut their hands with blades as part of the protest. The staff immediately called 108 emergency service and the paramedics gave first aid to the girls who injured themselves. Later, the staff pacified the inmates and made them remain in the home.