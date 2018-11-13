Guntur police strengthening Blue Colts, Rakshak teams

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur Rural Police is working to strengthen the Blue Colts and Rakshak patrol teams that are deployed at Bapatla, Ponnuru, Repalle, Tenali, Narasaraopet, Sattenapalli, Piduguralla, Macherla, Vinukonda, Chilakaluripet, Gurajala and Tulluru areas of the district.

Rural Superintendent of Police SV Rajasekhara Babu said these police forces were keeping vigil round the clock and reached the spot of distress instantly.

To improve their efficiency, the Blue Colts teams were provided with 51 motorcycles, while the Rakshaks were given 14 vehicles.

In a recent development, the Rural SP has also directed officials concerned to form command control rooms that will keep a tab on the movement of the patrol teams and gave further instructions to clear 3,000 cases pending with the Guntur rural police.

The Blue Colts teams have 306 constables who work in eight-hour shifts and the latter has 42 personnel.

A distress call to emergency service ‘100’ will be informed to nearest Blue Colts team instantaneously with location and other details.

Movement of the patrol teams will be monitored by the deputy superintendent of police and circle inspectors of the respective regions through very high-frequency sets.

