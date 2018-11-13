Home States Andhra Pradesh

Potency test on accused sought in Vakapalli tribal women gang-rape case

In this connection, the Special PP informed the court that no such fetters were placed on the power of the court to order the potency test.

Published: 13th November 2018 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2018 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

Rape

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Special Public Prosecutor of the sensational Vakapalli tribal women gang-rape case argued for a direction from the court to conduct a potency test on the accused at the XI Additional District & Sessions Judge and Special Court on Monday. 

He also reminded the court that this crucial test was not conducted earlier during the investigation. 
Arguing for the accused, the defence lawyer opposed the petition and said that such a test can be conducted only during the stage of investigation and not at a belated stage. 

In this connection, the Special PP informed the court that no such fetters were placed on the power of the court to order the potency test.

To substantiate his arguments, the Special PP quoted the Swami Nityananda case, wherein the Supreme Court held that Nityananda had to undergo the test in the interest of justice irrespective of the stage and late of the case. Then the judge posted the case to November 19.   

It may be recollected that in the last hearing, the Special Public Prosecutor on behalf of the petitioners filed a petition requesting direction of the court to conduct the test for potency on the accused. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vakapalli tribal women Rape Case Potency Test Swami Nityananda Case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp