Chandrababu Naidu will pick next PM if TDP wins 25 seats: Nara Lokesh

 IT and Panchayat Raj Minister Nara Lokesh has said the TDP will decide the next prime minister if it manages to win all the 25 Parliamentary seats in Andhra Pradesh. 

Published: 14th November 2018 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2018 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh minister Nara Lokesh in a public meeting at Unguturu.

Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh (Photo | Twitter/Nara Lokesh)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: IT and Panchayat Raj Minister Nara Lokesh has said the TDP will decide the next prime minister if it manages to win all the 25 Parliamentary seats in Andhra Pradesh. The efforts of TDP supremo and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to bring all anti-BJP parties onto one platform will ensure a stronger federal system in the country, he added.

Interacting with party members in Dubai on Tuesday, Lokesh said that the Centre meted out a raw deal to Andhra Pradesh, which is suffering due to the unscientific bifurcation. 

“If the TDP wins the 25 MP seats in the State, it will be Naidu, who will pick the next prime minister. The BJP-led NDA government at the Centre has not implemented any of the bifurcation assurances, but resorted to political vendetta when we questioned the injustice,” he said. Stating that the party would fight for the 18 major promises, including special category status (SCS), Lokesh appealed to the Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu (APNRT) Society to do their bit for the State’s development and lauded the efforts of those, who have already contributed.

He later spoke about the State government’s developmental initiatives, which have helped Andhra Pradesh attract major IT, Electronic and Communication companies, besides recording the highest growth rate.
Assuring the Telugu immigrants of APNRTS’ support, Lokesh said the State government would help the immigrants in honing their skills and going back to the Gulf and other countries legally.

