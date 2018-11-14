Home States Andhra Pradesh

Idduvanipalem women ban liquor sale

 Result: Complete ban on sale and consumption of alcohol in the village to ensure domestic peace.

Published: 14th November 2018

By Ramesh Babu G
Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: With domestic quarrels becoming a daily affair in almost every household over alcoholism among menfolk, the women of this remote village in Srikakulam have decided to root out the cause of the menace.  Result: Complete ban on sale and consumption of alcohol in the village to ensure domestic peace.

Idduvanipalem, a small fishing village with a population of 4,000 in Kaviti mandal, falls under the Uddanam region which is known for Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) cases. By its progressive initiative, Idduvanipalem, where more than half of daily-wage earners used to spend their money on liquor, has become a model for neighbouring villages to enforce prohibition.  

According to officials, about `6 lakh worth of alcohol was consumed by the villagers every month before the ban imposed by women with effect from November 1. 

Acrimonious domestic quarrels till late in the night were a daily affair in most households. This made the womenfolk sit up and think.  

“After discussing the feasibility of a ban on alcohol during daily interactions among themselves, a few women had approached the local youngsters and non-drinkers to enlist their support,’’ says Karri Minna Rao, an intermediate second-year student. With the support of youth and a few teetotallers, the idea was taken to the village elders in the meeting conducted on October 25. 

After three to four such meetings on the issue, the village elders gave their nod and it was decided that a fine would be imposed on those who consume alcohol from November 1. Soon after, the villagers closed the existing six belt shops from the village. 

“With menfolk having spent a major portion of their daily earnings on liquor consumption, we had to face financial crisis,’’ said Karri Dallamma. A relieved Dallamma says that there has been no domestic unrest in her family in the past two weeks. “Now, we are spending time with our family and we hope the ban will continue forever.’’

