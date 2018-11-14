Home States Andhra Pradesh

Job creation a must in textile sector: Andhra Industries Minister N Amarnath Reddy

 The government has announced nine sector specific policies aimed at promoting the textile industry, Industries Minister N Amarnath Reddy said.

Amarnath Reddy

Industries Minister N Amarnath Reddy

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The government has announced nine sector-specific policies aimed at promoting the textile industry, Industries Minister N Amarnath Reddy said. “The sector, which is more labour-intensive, needs to be encouraged for job creation,” he explained. Stating that the textile industry needed digital transformation, he stressed the importance for it to adopt artificial intelligence in order to compete with the global market. 

The minister was speaking at the Textile 4.0 conference organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and AP Spinning Mills Association here on Tuesday.  

“The government has put in place single window clearance, which ensures time-bound delivery of services to the citizens,” he said, and added that work for all the memorandum of understandings inked during the Partnership Summit at Visakhapatnam were underway as per their schedule.

On the industrial corridors passing through the State, he commented, “The two corridors will give Andhra Pradesh a great opportunity for industrial growth... A corporation for encouragement of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises have also been set up in the State.”  

CII Vijayawada Chairman Sudhakar Chowdary said the government has understood the potential of textile industry as jobs’ creator and growth generator. He said the State’s textile policy was essential in development of missing segments in the textile value chain.

