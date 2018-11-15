Andhra Pradesh records over 4,000 infant deaths in five months

Kiranmai Tutika By

VIJAYAWADA: The recent death of an infant upon its birth at the Primary Health Centre at Hanuman Junction in Krishna district due to non-availability of doctors, is only the tip of the iceberg of alarming rate of infant mortality rate (IMR) in the State. Over 4,000 infants died between April and September this year though officials claim that the situation is better compared to the previous year. The figures for the two years speak for themselves.

While 4,356 deaths were reported between April and September in 2017, 4,126 infants died for the same corresponding period this year. East Godavari reported the highest IMR with 556 deaths followed by Kurnool, Guntur and Anantapur districts with over 440 infant deaths.

The alarming scenario came up for discussion at the recent Collectors’ Conference where the officials proposed special programmes to control the maternal and infant mortality rate in the State. Though gynaecology wings in teaching hospitals in the State have got decent equipment, including air conditioners and continuous oxygen supply facility in labour rooms, PHCs and community health centres (CHCs) and some district hospitals fall short of infrastructure contributing to the high infant mortality rate.

It has also been observed a large number of infant deaths are being reported at hospitals which are hamstrung by staff shortage, especially specialist doctors.

Speaking to TNIE, Dr D Rajyalakshmi, Head of Department, Gynaecology and Obstetrics, Vijayawada Government General Hospital, says, “The hospital has all the facilities, including ACs and central oxygen supply system in labour rooms. However, due to poverty and other reasons pregnant women do not take nutritious food and neglect their health. Our advice to them falls on deaf ears. This leads to infant deaths.”

Coming to the state of affairs in East Godavari district, Kakinada Government General Hospital, as well as area hospitals, lack such minimum facilities as baby warmers. Following instances of electrical mishaps, incubators are out of use in some hospitals. Not to speak of shortage of doctors and non-medical staff in the hospitals in the district. District Medical and Health Officer Dr TSR Murthy said that measures were being taken to bring down MMR and IMR. “The situation is much better compared to previous years and we will spare no effort to improve the situation. We are monitoring the situation at the field level with the help of Asha workers and ANMs at primary health centres and Mukhyamantri Arogya Kendras.”

In Chittoor district, over 68 PHCs are in dilapidated condition and lack uninterrupted oxygen supply. Even some district hospitals are without proper facilities in labour rooms. Chittoor DMHO B Ramagiddaiah said, “We are constantly monitoring the situation in rural areas and hope to bring down the IMR.”

According to officials, an ‘Infant Line’ has been set up at VIMS, Visakhapatnam, to assess, audit and analyse the reasons for infant deaths. According its findings, over 91 per cent of infant deaths that oc

curred between April and September this year were preventable. The main causes of infant deaths were identified as perinatal asphyxia and septicemia. The officials suggest oxygen supply in labour rooms and aseptic measures to bring down IMR. The State government has launched Anna Amrutha Hastham to provide high protein food to pregnant and lactating women. Under Balamrutham scheme, infants and kids are given nutritious food at Anganwadi centres. Through these programmes, the State government is trying to control infant and maternal deaths in the State. However, the IMR and MMR are any indication, these programmes are not helping the cause much.

“In rural areas, these programmes are not being implemented properly. The State government should also focus on improving infrastructure facilities in hospitals and appoint sufficient number of specialist doctors to achieve the goal of bringing down infant and maternal death rate,” said Dr Suresh, convenor of Praja Arogya Vedika.

‘Infant line’ findings

