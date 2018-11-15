Joining hands with Congress to get special category status to Andhra Pradesh: CM Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Opining that success for political parties in elections depends on the right selection of candidates, Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said that improper selection will come a cropper in polls. He was speaking on the selection of candidates by the ruling TRS for the Telangana Assembly elections.

“The TRS list is a testimony of how things will change for the worse by announcing candidates without conducting a thorough exercise,” Naidu claimed. During a teleconference with party leaders on Wednesday, Naidu said, “Overconfidence will lead to collapse as there is no scope for arrogance in democracy. Because of having such objectionable characters, people are distancing away from BJP, TRS and YSRC.”

The TDP is aligning with the Congress in the interest of the nation in general and the State in particular as the grand old party has assured to accord special category status (SCS) to the State soon after it forms government at the Centre, he said, adding the TDP is playing a crucial role in the national politics.

“As the Central government is ruining the reputation of the nation, I have taken the responsibility to save the nation. My visits to other States and meeting with leaders of all non-BJP parties are aimed at forming an anti-BJP front at the national level. Because of my credibility, all leaders are joining hands with me to fight against the BJP,’’ he said. Directing the party leaders to complete the membership enrolment drive by December 15, he wanted them to keep weekly targets to reach the target of enrolling one crore members.

Earlier in the day, expressing his desire to turn AP into the most liveable State, Naidu appealed to corporate sector to share their resources and innovation to establish most liveable standards in the State. He was addressing a State-level consultation on Corporate Social Responsibility and smart village programme.

Indonesian minister seeks support on ZBNF

Vijayawada: A delegation, led by Indonesian Minister for Agriculture and Planning Sofyan Djalil, called on Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at his residence in Undavalli on Wednesday. He evinced interest to join hands with AP to develop Zero Based Natural Farming (ZBNF) in Indonesia.

Impressed by the presentation of the Chief Minister in United Nations Organisation on ZBNF recently, the Indonesian Agricultural Minister visited West Godavari district and interacted with farmers as part of field study on ZBNF.