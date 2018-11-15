Land row: HC summons Sri Kodandarama Swamy Vari temple executive officer for withdrawing letter

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Expressing displeasure with the action of executive officer of Sri Kodandarama Swamy Vari temple at Kovur mandal in Nellore for withdrawing his earlier letter against registration of lands belonging to the temple, a division bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Wednesday directed the officer to appear in person before it on Thursday for explanation. The bench also directed the sub-registrars of Allur and Kovur to file counter-affidavits informing whether any registrations took place after withdrawal of the letter by the temple EO.

The bench comprising Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan and Justice SV Bhatt was passing the order while considering the petitions filed separately by E Sridhar Reddy and three others and K Suseelamma and 121 others of SPSR Nellore district seeking direction to the authorities concerned to submit a status report on the assigned lands, which were allotted to IFFCO, situated in Regadichilaka,Racherlapadu and Bodduvaripalem villages of Kodavalur mandal, Uchaguntapalem and Chowtaputhedu villages of Dagadarthi mandal and North Amuluru of Allur village of the district.The petitioners sought a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in the land allotments to IFFCO.

Counter affidavit

