Rapur Dalit torture: Hyderabad High Court issues notices to Chief Secretary, DGP

The petitioners sought the court to entrust the case either to CBI or SIT probe.

Published: 15th November 2018 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2018 09:49 AM

Hyderabad High Court

Hyderabad High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad High Court on Wednesday issued notices to the AP Chief Secretary, principal secretaries of home and social welfare, Director General of Police, Nellore District Collector, the Rapur SI, the Gudur division DSP and others for filing detailed counter affidavits in the petition filed alleging brutal attack and torture of Dalits by police at Rapur village in Nellore district on August 1 this year. The case hearing was adjourned by two weeks.

Justice AV Sesha Sai was dealing with the petition filed by R Rama Chandraiah and others from SC community seeking registration of a case against the police personnel responsible for the alleged brutal, physical and mental torture of petitioners and others on the day of the incident. The petitioners sought the court to entrust the case either to CBI or SIT probe.

Though complaints were made to the concerned authorities, no action was taken. There were police threats to the lives of the petitioners and other victims and the latter sought judicial enquiry into the whole issue.

