Rising cases of neurogenetic disorders in Guntur due to consanguineous marriages

The district is witnessing an increase in cases of neurogenetic disorders, chief of the neurology department of Guntur Government General Hospital said.

Speaking to Express, Dr NV Sundarachary cited one of the reasons to be rise in consanguineous marriages, which are matrimony between individuals who are closely related. “Marriage between such people increases risk of their children suffering from genetic disorders such as bipolar disorder, autosomal recessive diseases, intellectual and developmental disability and congenital disorder. There is a lack of awareness among people about the issue,” he said.

Dr Sundarachary said around five patients suffering from the above mentioned genetic anomalies were admitted for treatment every month and that the GGH has recorded nearly 240 cases in the past one year.
Such marriages, which are still prevalent in many parts of the country, are widely practised across religions. “Given the financial, social and psychological burden posed due to the neurogenetic disorders, there is an imminent need to raise awareness about consanguineous marriages. Community participation and role of primary health centres should is very essential for the same, he opined, and urged the State government to form ‘genetic counselling centres’ across government hospitals.

Growing concern
Around five patients suffering from genetic anomalies were admitted for treatment at the GGH every month
The GGH has recorded nearly such 240 cases in the past one year
One of the reasons is the rise in consanguineous marriages, Dr NV Sundarachary said.

