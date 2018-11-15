Village revenue officer caught accepting Rs 9,000 bribe

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Sleuths of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) trapped village revenue officer (VRO) Vadapalli Venkata Satya Siva (VVSS) Ramakrishna of KJ Puram village in the district and in-charge VRO of Vantarlapalem village, both in V Madugula mandal, for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 9,000 from a farmer for doing official favour at V Madugula on Wednesday.

According to ACB DSP (Visakhapatnam) K Ramakrishna Prasad, the VRO had been demanding bribe from a farmer named Bheesetty Jagga Rao, a native of KJ Puram village, who is requesting the tainted officer for a mutation - bifurcation of revenue records pertaining to 6.88 acre land inherited from his father at Vantarlapalem village, and to get online entry of the same land documents and issue of e-pass books in his name and his three brothers. The accused officer (AO) demanded Rs 10,000 as bribe. Though Rao paid Rs 1,000 as bribe previously and requested that he was not in a position to give the remaining amount, the VRO behaved rudely and did not initiate the process of issuing e-passbooks. He informed Jagga Rao that after giving the balance Rs 9,000 he would get the e-passbooks.

Fed up, Jagga Rao approached the ACB officials. Then, the ACB officials, led by DSP Ramakrishna Prasad, trapped the VRO, and caught him red-handed while accepting the bribe amount of `9,000 from Jagga Rao at his residence in V Madugula on Wednesday.