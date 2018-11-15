Home States Andhra Pradesh

Village revenue officer caught accepting Rs 9,000 bribe

The accused officer (AO) demanded Rs 10,000 as bribe.

Published: 15th November 2018 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2018 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

Bribery

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Sleuths of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) trapped village revenue officer (VRO) Vadapalli Venkata Satya Siva (VVSS) Ramakrishna of KJ Puram village in the district and in-charge VRO of Vantarlapalem village, both in V Madugula mandal, for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 9,000 from a farmer for doing official favour at V Madugula on Wednesday.

According to ACB DSP (Visakhapatnam) K Ramakrishna Prasad, the VRO had been demanding bribe from a farmer named Bheesetty Jagga Rao, a native of KJ Puram village, who is requesting the tainted officer for a mutation - bifurcation of revenue records pertaining to 6.88 acre land inherited from his father at Vantarlapalem village, and to get online entry of the same land documents and issue of e-pass books in his name and his three brothers. The accused officer (AO) demanded Rs 10,000 as bribe. Though Rao paid Rs 1,000 as bribe previously and requested that he was not in a position to give the remaining amount, the VRO behaved rudely and did not initiate the process of issuing e-passbooks. He informed Jagga Rao that after giving the balance Rs 9,000 he would get the e-passbooks.

Fed up, Jagga Rao approached the ACB officials. Then, the ACB  officials, led by DSP Ramakrishna Prasad, trapped the VRO, and caught him red-handed while accepting the bribe amount of `9,000 from Jagga Rao at his residence in V Madugula on Wednesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anti-Corruption Bureau Village revenue officer Vadapalli Venkata Satya Siva Corrupt Officers Bribe

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp