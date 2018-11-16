Home States Andhra Pradesh

Chintamaneni’s men bundle YSRC leader into car, thrash him for opposing illegal sand mining

YSRC leader Medikonda Krishna found illegal sand mining being carried out from Polavaram canal at Laxmipuram village in Pedavegi mandal and lodged a complaint with the irrigation department officials.

By Express News Service

ELURU: Denduluru MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar is back in news again. His followers allegedly abducted and thrashed a former sarpanch and YSR Congress leader for raising voice against illegal sand mining from Polavaram canal in West Godavari district. According to sources, some irrigation department officials, who received a complaint from the former sarpanch, passed on the information to the MLA.

According to police, former sarpanch of Garlamadugu village and a YSRC leader Medikonda Krishna found illegal sand mining being carried out from Polavaram canal at Laxmipuram village in Pedavegi mandal and lodged a complaint with the irrigation department officials. Within minutes of lodging the complaint, TDP local leaders descended on Laxmipuram and picked up an argument with Krishna. “How dare you lodge a complaint against us?’’ they screamed and bundled Krishna into a car.

They drove the vehicle to Prabhakar’s residence at Duggirala and from there, went around the town for sometime, during which time Krishna was thrashed by the alleged TDP workers. Finally, they pushed Krishna out on the road near Pedavegi and left.

With bleeding injuries all over the body, Krishna reached the Pedavegi police station. Chintamaneni Prabhakar is the accused No 2 in the case while his close associate Gadde Kishore is accused No 1 while the MLA’s gunman is accused No 3, police said. Meanwhile, there were allegations that the TDP leaders came to know about the complaint through the irrigation officials themselves, who passed on the information to the MLA.

YSRC stages protest 
Upon coming to know about the attack on Krishna,  a large number of YSRC activists, led by Denduluru party coordinator K Abbayya Chowdary, staged a protest in front of the police station demanding registering of cases against the local MLA and his associates. The YSRC leaders withdrew their protest after the police registered a case under various sections, including Section 341, 363, 323, 324 and 379 
r/w 34 of IPC.

