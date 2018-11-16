Cyclone Gaja: Heavy rain likely in Nellore, Prakasam, Chittoor

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The severe cyclonic storm ‘Gaja’ lay centered over Southwest Bay of Bengal near southeast of Chennai and 240 km east-northeast of Nagapattinam (Tamil Nadu) is very likely to move west-southwestwards and cross Tamil Nadu coast between Pamban and Cuddalore around Nagapattinam on Thursday night.

Under the influence of the system squally winds with 45-55 kmph will prevail along the South Coastal Andhra Pradesh. Heavy rains are very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Prakasam and Nellore of south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Chittoor of Rayalaseema in the next 24 hours.

The sea condition is very rough and the fishermen of Coastal Andhra Pradesh have been warned against venturing into the sea.