Home States Andhra Pradesh

Cyclone Gaja: Heavy rain likely in Nellore, Prakasam, Chittoor

The sea condition is very rough and the fishermen of Coastal Andhra Pradesh have been warned against venturing into the sea. 

Published: 16th November 2018 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2018 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

Dark clouds hover over Tirupati on Thursday as Cyclone Gaja likely to make landfall in Tamil Nadu on Friday | MADHAV K

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The severe cyclonic storm ‘Gaja’ lay centered over Southwest Bay of Bengal near southeast of Chennai and 240 km east-northeast of Nagapattinam (Tamil Nadu) is very likely to move west-southwestwards and cross Tamil Nadu coast between Pamban and Cuddalore around Nagapattinam on Thursday night. 

Under the influence of the system squally winds with 45-55 kmph will prevail along the South Coastal Andhra Pradesh. Heavy rains are very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Prakasam and Nellore of south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Chittoor of Rayalaseema in the next 24 hours. 

The sea condition is very rough and the fishermen of Coastal Andhra Pradesh have been warned against venturing into the sea. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cyclone Gaja heavy rain IMD coastal Andhra Pradesh Chittoor of Rayalaseema

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp