Intelligent global hub to be set up in Vizag

By Express News Service

VISHAKHAPATNAM: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has announced that Intelligent Global Hub for digital pedagogies will be set up in Vishakhapatnam with the knowledge partnership of UNESCO MGIEP. Speaking after inaugurating the second edition of a three-day TECH-2018 here on Thursday, the Chief Minister said 50 acres of land would be allotted for the gaming university.

The hub will have global research centre for science learning, global certification bureau of learning, resource school, skill development, gaming and digital learning centres and teachers’ training academy. The project will create around 5,000 jobs.

“Technology will bring accountability, transparency and speed in governance. All the government departments in the State are online. Very soon, people need not go to any government office and a smart phone is enough to get all government services done,” Naidu claimed.

He said a content corporation would be set up to facilitate outsourcing of content and market the content prepared by experts.

Stating that the State achieved 10.5 per cent growth, the CM said the State government was eying to achieve 15 per cent growth, by using technology in the education sector effectively.

“Classroom learning will put students under stress. Nowadays, learning is fun due to virtual and digital learning methods.

Every citizen should be a digital literate and every home should have a entrepreneur,” he asserted.

UNESCO MGIEP director Anantha Duaippah said education must nurture not just intellectual capacity but also the emotional quotient of the child. He said social and emotional learning enhances a child’s ability to be resilient during the times of crisis.

HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao said the conference focuses on digital pedagogies for transformative learning experiences. He said the Chief Minister gave top priority to the development of education for making the State as knowledge and educational hub.

Over 1,000 global experts, including ministers of education, scientists, AI experts, data experts, legal experts, design and story telling experts from more than 60 countries are participating in the conference. He said Vizag declaration at TECH 2018 will help establish Andhra Pradesh as the ‘skill capital’ of India.

Earlier in a video message, Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar said CBSE was working to cut down school syllabus by 50 per cent within two years.

Vice-Minister of Higher Education Egypt, Yasser Refaat Abdel Fattah Mohamed, deputy minister in charge of general education Ghana Yaw Osei Adutwum, and former president of Kyrgyzstan Roza Otunbuyeva, were present.

CM all praise for Vizag

Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is all praise for the city. In his opening remarks at the TECH-2018 here on Thursday, the chief minister said Visakhapatnam is a beautiful city and topper in cleanliness.He said that the city has excellent beaches and beautiful hills. There is greenery everywhere. The city is known for its delicious food, particularly seafood. Chandrababu Naidu said that delegates could enjoy their stay in Vizag. The City of Destiny hosted a number of conventions and very recently it hosted Fintech conference. The first TECH conference held in the city last year was a great success in terms of participation.