Home States Andhra Pradesh

Woodcutters’ attempt to enter Seshachalam forest dressed as Ayyappas foiled

Those who take Ayyappa Deeksha wear black clothes and visit temples during the deeksha period, which starts from November and extends till January.

Published: 16th November 2018 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2018 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: With the forest officials and the Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) taking all steps to curb the smuggling activity, the woodcutters too are adopting innovative methods to give police a slip and enter into the Seshachalam forest. On Thursday, a group of woodcutters tried to hoodwink the police by entering into the forest in the guise of Ayyappa devotees. Those who take Ayyappa Deeksha wear black clothes and visit temples during the deeksha period, which starts from November and extends till January.

The new way of entering into the forest in the guise of Ayyappa devotees came close on the heels of some Tamil Nadu-based woodcutters who reached Tirumala hill shrine as devotees of Lord Venkateswara. Some woodcutters mingled with common devotees on the hill shrine of Tirumala last month and quietly entered into the forest to cut down red sanders trees. But, they were nabbed by the security personnel in the forest.
On Thursday, the task force noticed a group of woodcutters clad in black clothes entering into the forest from Krishnapuram village near Yerpedu at Srikalahasti road.

The task force led by RSI Vijaya Narasimhulu, however, grew suspicious on seeing the woodcutters in the guise of  devotees  as there is no Ayyappa temple in the vicinity. Without intercepting the group of Ayyappa devotees, the task force followed the group. After getting confirmed that the woodcutters were in the guise of Ayyappa devotees, the task force tried to nab them. But the woodcutters managed to escape. Meanwhile, another group of woodcutters tried to enter into the forest from Ithepalli-Rangampet road at Gurrappagaripalli in Chandragiri mandal on Thursday morning. When the task force tried to nab the woodcutters, it came under attack.

The woodcutters rained stones on the security personnel.  Constables Srinivas alias Sreenu and Mutyalu were injured in stone-pelting. The police opened two rounds of fire into the air to quell the mob. Subramani, a woodcutter  of Salem district, was caught by the task force. Ration, knives, axes, black clothes and other things were seized from him. 

Rain coats seized as rain in Rayalaseema has been forecast under the influence of Gaja cyclonic storm, it is learnt that rain coats were provided to the woodcutters in the deep forest to cut down red sanders trees. The police seized some rain coats and burnt them in the forest area.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Seshachalam forest fake Ayyappas Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp