By Express News Service

KAKINADA: In a meeting with owners of rice mills here on Friday, Joint Collector A Mallikarjuna said 294 paddy procurement centres were established across the district, adding paddy harvesting had begun in 16 mandals.

The officer said the government has targeted to purchase around 9.54 metric tonne of the crop from the district. Urging the rice millers to cooperate with the administration for ‘smooth governance’, he directed them to buy paddy from the government as per the official instructions.