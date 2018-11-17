Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh gets its ‘first’ spectroscopy equipment

A team of twelve members also conducted a drone demonstration on the premises.

Published: 17th November 2018 07:45 AM

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University (ANGRAU) has installed spectroscopy equipment, sponsored by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, at its research centre in Tirupati. The equipment, which is a first in India, will prove essential in various soil testing practices such as identification of presence of hard, dense and chemically toxic metals, which can have radioactively adverse effects on humans, animals and plants, ANGRAU Vice-Chancellor Dr V Damodara Naidu said.   

Naidu added that the CIMMYT, a Mexico-based research institute, supported the move. Stating that the equipment was linked to the ANGRAU centre in Guntur, he said soil testing through it would be fast and a non-destructive technique for analysis of clay minerals, organic matter and water quality.     

“The researchers will be able to give reliable predictions about the soil quality. The government will create a map based on the report of soil properties from the 13 districts of the state,” he said. The move will benefit farmers the most as they can practice farming with minimal investment, he said. “The equipment will be very helpful to research in improving the soil strength.” 

How it will benefit 
Some of the heavy metals, present in soil, are chemically toxic and can have a radioactively adverse effect on the health of people, animals and plant life 
Spectroscopy equipment will help in identification  of such soil types

Symposium on drone efficiency 

Guntur: Terra Drone India has conducted a symposium where the ‘unmatched capabilities’ of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), popularly called drones, were discussed. Speaking at the venue (Vignan Foundation for Science, Technology and Research) here on Friday, the firm’s CEO also discussed about the relevance of geospatial intelligence in urban administration and real-time remote sensing in modern times. A team of twelve members also conducted a drone demonstration on the premises.

Ranga Agricultural University spectroscopy equipment

