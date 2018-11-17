Home States Andhra Pradesh

Many BJP-ruled States barred entry of CBI: TDP

SC Corporation chief Jupudi Prabhakar Rao said as a result of PM Modi ruining the image of the CBI, Naidu took the decision to ‘bar’ its entry into Andhra Pradesh.

Published: 17th November 2018 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2018 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

By S Viswanath
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Even as the government’s decision withdrawing ‘general consent’ to CBI to exercise its authority in the State has raised eyebrows, the TDP leaders have defended the move and described it as a timely step by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Official sources reasoned that despite the fact that the government cannot prevent the CBI, which deals with central government employees, from exercising its authority in Andhra Pradesh, the State might have issued the order to register its protest against the Centre as well as to ‘highlight’ how the powers of country’s premier investigation agency were being undermined by exposing conflict between two of its officials.

It is learnt that the State government became alert particularly after TDP MP CM Ramesh’s name was dragged into the controversy by a CBI official and the same was proved wrong in the subsequent inquiry. 
The leaders, while claiming that the decision came in the wake of the internal bickering in the CBI as a result of ‘interference’ of the Centre in the affairs of the agency, denied any ulterior motives behind the government’s decision.

However, they seem to have no idea of up to what extent the move can prevent the entry of CBI into the State. Defending the ban on CBI, the TDP leaders said that Narendra Modi levelled serious allegations against the investigation agency when he was Chief Minister of Gujarat.

“What is wrong in the State government withdrawing ‘general consent’ to the CBI. Except in 10 States, the CBI does not have a ‘general consent’ to enter several States including those ruled by the BJP. I don’t know why the opposition parties are raising a hue and cry,’’ said Andhra Pradesh Planning Board Vice-Chairperson C Kutumba Rao.

Stating that BJP-ruled States such as Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Maharashtra and Himachal Pradesh have not given ‘general consent’ to the CBI and the same was mentioned in the affidavit submitted to the SC by the agency, he sought to know why BJP leaders such as  GVL Narasimha Rao were silent on the same.
Asserting that the AP government took the decision keeping in view the happenings in the investigation agency, he said the ban would prevent the CBI from filing false cases against the State. He termed the

Opposition claim that the move would hamper CBI inquiries into cases in the State as false propaganda.
Making it clear that the State would have no role in the cases filed against central government employees by the agency, he said that as per the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, the CBI has no authority to file cases and investigate on its own and it can do so only as per the appeals made by State governments or Centre or as per court orders. “In such cases, no one can object to CBI actions,” he added.

SC Corporation chief Jupudi Prabhakar Rao said as a result of PM Modi ruining the image of the CBI, Naidu took the decision to ‘bar’ its entry into Andhra Pradesh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CBI CBI ban

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp