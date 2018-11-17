Many BJP-ruled States barred entry of CBI: TDP

S Viswanath By

VIJAYAWADA: Even as the government’s decision withdrawing ‘general consent’ to CBI to exercise its authority in the State has raised eyebrows, the TDP leaders have defended the move and described it as a timely step by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Official sources reasoned that despite the fact that the government cannot prevent the CBI, which deals with central government employees, from exercising its authority in Andhra Pradesh, the State might have issued the order to register its protest against the Centre as well as to ‘highlight’ how the powers of country’s premier investigation agency were being undermined by exposing conflict between two of its officials.

It is learnt that the State government became alert particularly after TDP MP CM Ramesh’s name was dragged into the controversy by a CBI official and the same was proved wrong in the subsequent inquiry.

The leaders, while claiming that the decision came in the wake of the internal bickering in the CBI as a result of ‘interference’ of the Centre in the affairs of the agency, denied any ulterior motives behind the government’s decision.

However, they seem to have no idea of up to what extent the move can prevent the entry of CBI into the State. Defending the ban on CBI, the TDP leaders said that Narendra Modi levelled serious allegations against the investigation agency when he was Chief Minister of Gujarat.

“What is wrong in the State government withdrawing ‘general consent’ to the CBI. Except in 10 States, the CBI does not have a ‘general consent’ to enter several States including those ruled by the BJP. I don’t know why the opposition parties are raising a hue and cry,’’ said Andhra Pradesh Planning Board Vice-Chairperson C Kutumba Rao.

Stating that BJP-ruled States such as Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Maharashtra and Himachal Pradesh have not given ‘general consent’ to the CBI and the same was mentioned in the affidavit submitted to the SC by the agency, he sought to know why BJP leaders such as GVL Narasimha Rao were silent on the same.

Asserting that the AP government took the decision keeping in view the happenings in the investigation agency, he said the ban would prevent the CBI from filing false cases against the State. He termed the

Opposition claim that the move would hamper CBI inquiries into cases in the State as false propaganda.

Making it clear that the State would have no role in the cases filed against central government employees by the agency, he said that as per the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, the CBI has no authority to file cases and investigate on its own and it can do so only as per the appeals made by State governments or Centre or as per court orders. “In such cases, no one can object to CBI actions,” he added.

SC Corporation chief Jupudi Prabhakar Rao said as a result of PM Modi ruining the image of the CBI, Naidu took the decision to ‘bar’ its entry into Andhra Pradesh.