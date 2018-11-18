Home States Andhra Pradesh

Guntur district admin on alert to check spread of swine flu

As many as six persons are undergoing treatment for swine flu in Guntur, according to the district medical and health department.

Published: 18th November 2018

All those detected with the H1N1 virus are responding well to treatment and stable, DMHO Dr J Yasmin said (File photo)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR:  As many as six persons are undergoing treatment for swine flu in Guntur, according to the district medical and health department. While four of them are admitted to government hospitals, treatment for the remaining was being done in private health centres. 

With the hospital administration setting up help desks at the RTC Bus Stand and railway station for screening of passengers, the paramedical staff are also engaged in awareness campaigns on how to keep the disease at bay.  

All those detected with the H1N1 virus are responding well to treatment and stable, DMHO Dr J Yasmin said, adding that her department has taken all necessary steps to restrain further spread of the disease in the district.

“Nodal officers have been appointed for organising health camps in their respective areas. Similar camps are also being organised at temples and other crowded places in urban areas.” MHO Ch Sobha Rani urged the residents to maintain cleanliness in their surrounding areas.

