Kodandaram to stay out of contest in party maiden battle

TJS president Professor M Kodandaram has decided to stay out of contest in the ensuing Assembly polls and limit himself to campaigning for the Grand Alliance.

Published: 18th November 2018 01:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2018 11:16 AM   |  A+A-

By J Deepthi Nandan Reddy
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  TJS president Professor M Kodandaram has decided to stay out of contest in the ensuing Assembly polls and limit himself to campaigning for the Grand Alliance. However, he will be made chairman of the committee to implement Common  Minimum Program, if Grand Alliance comes into power. TPCC chief Uttam  Kumar Reddy said that this committee will be a statutory body and TJS  chief will be accorded cabinet minister status.

The decision to  make Kodandaram head of CMP implementation and entrust Grand Alliance  campaign responsibilities, was made after Friday late night meet at TJS  office in which TPCC president Uttam, Telangana Congress Affairs in-charge  RC Khuntia, former PCC president and Jangaon ticket aspirant Ponnala  Lakshmaiah had elaborate discussions with Kodandaram. 

After the meeting, while Ponnala Lakshmaiah emerged successful in retaining  Jangaon, in spite of intense haggling by TJS chief, Congress has decided  to announce Kodandaram as chairman of CMP implementation committee in  good faith. 

As Jangaon, where TJS president fancied a victorious contest,  was retained by Congress, he has decided to stay out of contest in his  party’s maiden poll battle. Grand Alliance sources said that Uttam has  asked Kodandaram to part with Jangaon, as Congress president Rahul Gandhi personally  conveyed this message, assuring that Congress High Command would make  use of services of Kodandram in several other ways in coming days. 

Transwoman to contest from  Goshamahal 
Ajay Moses: As the State gears up for state assembly elections, M Chandramukhi, a transpersons rights activist, contesting on a Bahujan Left Front (BLF) ticket will take on BJP heavy weight T Raja Singh from Goshamahal assembly constituency.  The conscious call to participate in electoral politics and seek people’s mandate has been a long pending dream for. She, who has voiced against several atrocities on her community. After asked to leave from various high-profile jobs, she found her spirit in fighting for the forgotten community that exits for hundred years.

