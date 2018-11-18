Home States Andhra Pradesh

Produce blood-stained shirt, court tells YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

It is learnt that the investigation officer made an appeal before the court for issuing the summons to Jagan to produce the shirt.

Published: 18th November 2018 10:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2018 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

Jagan_Mohan_Reddy

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) chief Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: On a day when Opposition leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy spoke for the first time on the attack on him, a Visakhapatnam court issued summons to the YSRC leader to attend and produce the blood-stained shirt worn by him at the time of the attack.Jagan Mohan Reddy was attacked in Vizag aiport on October 25. After the attack with a sharp-edged weapon by airport restaurant staffer J Srinivasa Rao, Jagan got first aid at the airport medical centre, changed his shirt and left for Hyderabad. 

The VII Additional Metropolitan Magistrate, Visakhapatnam, issued summons to Jagan and also his personal assistant to produce the blood-stained shirt to the court on November 23 at 11 am.

“Whereas a complaint has been made before this court that the accused has (or is suspected to have) committed the offence of 307 IPC and it has been made to appear in this court that the production of the under mentioned things (blood-stained shirt) now in your possession or power is necessary/desirable for the purpose of further investigation to the Investigation Officer before this court, you are hereby summoned to attend and produce (or cause to be produced) the said things before this court at 11 am on November 23, 2018,’’ the summons to produce things under Section 91 of Criminal Procedure Code issued on November 15 said. 

The court wanted Jagan or his PA to produce the blood-stained shirt. It is learnt that the investigation officer made an appeal before the court for issuing the summons to Jagan to produce the shirt. It may be recalled that the YSRC leader did not even give his statement to the team of police from Visakhapatnam who went to Hyderabad to record his statement in connection with the attack.

