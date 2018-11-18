YS Jagan Mohan Reddy says CM Chandrababu Naidu scripted knife attack

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: Breaking his 24-day-long silence on the attack on him at the Visakhapatnam Airport, YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had conspired to kill him and scripted the attack as the YSRC chief’s Praja Sankalpa Yatra was a “tremendous success”. ​

Addressing a huge gathering in Parvathipuram, Vizianagaram, as part of his padayatra, his first public meeting after the attack on October 25, Jagan said, “Naidu can stoop to any depths for political gains. He can even eliminate the Opposition Leader. My fault is that I am fighting against his corrupt governance,” Jagan said.

The YSRC chief said the premeditated attack was planned in March when his party took up the Special Category Status issue. “On March 8, the TDP pulled out from the Union Cabinet and on March 22, it came up with the ‘Operation Garuda’ plot. The plot, though narrated by a cine actor (Shivaji), was in fact scripted by Naidu. In his press meet, the actor said that the Opposition Leader would come under attack and the State would witness anarchy and the government would fall and the BJP would be branded conspirator,” Jagan said.